Listen to BRB on “Turn Up For Watt” Podcast

Yesterday, I had the chance to join Euan in order to give a more detailed view on Nick Caserio’s second draft with Houston. On this episode, we discussed the early draft selections on day 1 & 2, the takeaways from Caserio’s post draft comments, the potential extinction of Tampa 2, whether Nick has a man crush on John Metchie III, which undrafted free agents have a shot to crack the roster, how important this upcoming season is for Davis Mills, and look at possible scenarios for the soon to be announced schedule.

You can listen via the embedded player below: