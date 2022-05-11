Texans Sign Jalen Pitre to Rookie Deal

Well that was fast. Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed rookie DB out of Baylor, Jalen Pitre, to a four year contract.

Texans have agreed to terms on second-round safety Jalen Pitre contract: $8.954 million, including $3.692 million signing bonus, base salaries or $705,000, $1.112 million, $1.519 million $1.926 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2022

Pitre, 22, was selected by the Texans in the second round as part of their attempt to rebuild a secondary that was badly starved for talent. In related news, Pitre will wear number 42 when he takes the field later this year.