Texans Sign Jalen Pitre to Rookie Deal

The first member of the 2022 Texans draft class has signed his rookie deal.

By Patrick.Haughton
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Well that was fast. Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed rookie DB out of Baylor, Jalen Pitre, to a four year contract.

Pitre, 22, was selected by the Texans in the second round as part of their attempt to rebuild a secondary that was badly starved for talent. In related news, Pitre will wear number 42 when he takes the field later this year.

