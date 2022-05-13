Texans Sign Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.

On Friday morning, the Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. on his rookie contract, according to sources.

Derek Stingley Jr. Texans first-round pick , third overall of the draft, received a $22.385 million signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2022

Stingley Jr. spent three seasons with the LSU Tigers, winning a National Championship with the 2019 team that starred Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. He recorded six interceptions in his freshman season with the team and was seen as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

In 2020 and 2021, Stingley failed to meet the bar he set in his freshman season and was limited to just three games this past year due to injuries.

With Stingley signed, he’s expected to star in the secondary alongside veterans Desmond King, Steven Nelson, Eric Murray and fellow rookie second-round pick Jalen Pitre.

With Stingley signed, only running back Dameon Pierce and offensive lineman Kenyon Green remain unsigned from the Texans’ 2022 draft class.