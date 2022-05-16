Q&A With Houston Texans Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett

The Houston Texans brought in wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for a visit in early December and the former first-round pick was signed shortly after. Dorsett quickly gained chemistry with rookie quarterback Davis Mills and flashed his skillset when given the opportunity. Dorsett was later placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and missed the final two games of the 2021 season but looks to bounce back better than ever in 2022.

Q: In 2015, you were drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. What was it like hearing your name called on draft day, especially on day one?

Dorsett: “It’s one of the best days of your life. It is something I’ve always dreamed of, and it actually came true. For me, that is something I will always cherish.”

Q: Throughout your NFL career, you have played with incredible quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson. What did you learn from being around guys like that?

Dorsett: “I am blessed to be able to say that I’ve played with three of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in my opinion. Being around them, I’ve learned to grind mentally and physically. To be great in this game, you must dedicate your life to it and bring that mentality every single day”.

Q: Unfortunately, most players will never have the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. You had the opportunity to play in back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 2017 and winning it all in 2018. What was that feeling like?

Dorsett: “Playing in a Super Bowl is another dream itself; I’ve been blessed enough to play in two of them. There is honestly no better feeling than playing in the Super Bowl. I can’t wait to tell my daughter that her Daddy played in two Super Bowls.”

Q: Since being signed by Houston in early December of the 2021 season, it was clear that you and Davis Mills established chemistry early. What was it like seeing Davis Mills progress as the season went on?

Dorsett: “I love Davis Mills, he reminds me so much of Andrew Luck. Big arm, accurate, athletic and a natural leader. He got better and better each week and he is going to continue to grow and get more comfortable. I can’t wait to see him play this year.”

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett will be apart of a Houston Texans wide receiver room that includes Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, John Metchie, DaeSean Hamilton, Chris Moore and Chris Conley. Dorsett’s talent and veteran experience will be key for a young Texans offense that will look much different with Pep Hamilton as the offensive coordinator in 2022.