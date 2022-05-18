 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Poll: Which Draft Pick Excites You The Most?

Who do you want to see Pro Bowl it up?

By Mike Bullock
2021 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Last month your Houston Texans loaded up on rookies in the NFL Draft. This month, they hit mini camp and stories of the rooks in action began to fly.

With so many new faces, and so many previous players now gone, which Texans rookie are you most excited for?

Which Texans rookie excites you the most?

  • 30%
    Derek Stingley Jr
    (52 votes)
  • 16%
    Kenyon Green
    (28 votes)
  • 17%
    Jalen Pitre
    (30 votes)
  • 12%
    John Metchie III
    (22 votes)
  • 4%
    Christian Harris
    (8 votes)
  • 14%
    Dameon Pierce
    (25 votes)
  • 0%
    Thomas Booker
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Teagan Quitoriano
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Austin Decals
    (3 votes)
