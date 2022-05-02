Lonnie Johnson Jr. Traded to Chiefs for Conditional Pick

Remember Lonnie Johnson Jr.? Trying to forget he ever existed? I don’t blame you. Watching him made me pine for the days of watching Brice McCain try and fail to bring down receivers.

Well, I have some news for you, we don’t ever have to see him blow a coverage for the Texans ever again.

According to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have traded Johnson to the Kansas City Chiefs where he will be reunited with former Texans safety Justin Reid. The Texans will receive a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 for him.

A former second round pick by the Texans, as shown in l4bliter’s 2019 draft review, going for a conditional seventh round pick two years from now shows just how little LJJ had to offer for a team that struggled in every facet of the defense. The fact that Nick Caserio was able to get anything beyond a sandwich for him (and not a very good sandwich at that) is something to be at least mildly impressed by.

Remember, don’t cry because Lonnie Johnson Jr. is gone, smile because we don’t have to watch him play for the Texans anymore. He’s the Chiefs’ problem now.

