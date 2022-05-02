Texans Sign DE Mario Addison, Strengthening Defensive Line

The Houston Texans are continuing to mold the defense during the offseason.

Just a little less than an hour after the announcement of the Lonnie Johnson trade to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans have replaced him on the roster with veteran defensive end Mario Addison, per FOX 26’s Mark Berman.

NFL source: #Texans sign free agent DE Mario Addison. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 2, 2022

Addison, who turns 35 this September, has enjoyed an incredible 11-year career after going undrafted out of Troy.

He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2011, when current Texans head coach Lovie Smith was in the same position in the Windy City.

After a brief stint in Chicago, Addison spent time in Indianapolis and Washington on the latter part of the roster before finding a more permanent home in Carolina.

Addison signed with the Panthers in late 2012 and stayed there until 2019.

He’s spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 2021, Addison played in all 17 games, recording seven sacks and forcing two fumbles.

Now, he’ll bring his pass rushing talents to Houston and give a little more experience in the front seven.