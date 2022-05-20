Texans Veterans On the Chopping Block

It’s almost time for my annual Rosterology posts detailing who’s in and who’s out on the Texans roster. Some seasons its a five-eight player battle dependent on positional needs and player health.

The last two seasons it’s been a Mark Rober glitter bomb trying to pick up on who the Texans will keep. This pre-season will be more stable than last. We know what a three-game pre-season feels like and what this front office will do to it’s overpaid veterans (restructure, restructure, restructure). There will also be an influx of rookies - one in almost every position group - who will challenge for starting roles and jobs on the team from older players.

Veteran Casualties

Phillip Dorsett

The only true deep threat on the team had a respectable finale last season. Dorsett told BRB earlier this week that he loves working with Davis Mills and he “reminds me so much of Andrew Luck. Big arm, accurate, athletic and a natural leader.”

Beautiful throw and catch by Davis Mills & Phillip Dorsett! #WeAreTexans



: #LACvsHOU on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/aPlI68GNpQ — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

Dorsett racked up over 100 yards in the three games he played for the Texans last year, but the former first round pick will have to fight for playing time behind two young WRs in John Metchie III and Nico Collins. If the seventh-year receiver doesn’t possess his once-blazing speed, he may be quick to go this offseason.

Ross Blacklock

A personal grievance I have is the selection of Blacklock in the second round over other picks in the same round: Jonathan Taylor, Grant Delpit, Chase Claypool, Trevon Diggs, J.K. Dobbins, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Darrell Taylor. Blacklock’s lackluster performance, positional flexibility, pass rush, and playmaking have been noticeable. Sixth-round rookie Roy Lopez passed up Blacklock by the end of the season...

With the addition of rookie Thomas Booker and the re-signing of Maliek Collins, Blacklock is a luxury the Texans can do without.

Justin Britt

The most questionable signing last offseason, Britt claims the Texans starting center role at 30. He did not play much this past season due to injury, but that didn’t stop the Texans from re-signing him this offseason. With a sizable guaranteed contract, he’s less of a movable object than his already immobile play style. Center will be a concern on the offensive line. UFA Jimmy Morrissey will contest for the starting role this offseason in one of the more intriguing battles we’ll have.

Desmond King II

Nothing makes a person expendable like a younger version of themselves... The Texans drafted Jalen Pitre who has a similar skillset to King, who primarily played nickel CB and was the Texans playmaker on defense. King, much like Britt, signed a two-year deal this offseason after joining the team on a single-season contract last year. King was a standout on defense and a favorite of Lovie Smith. King should make the roster, but if the trimming turns into a carving look for the King to lose his throne.

Max Scharping

Former second-round pick Max Scharping has been a notable disappointment. Scharping has suffered without a defined position and is out of place at the right or left guard position. Early signs of progress and teamwork with Nick Martin have quickly dissolved.

THIS is the Larry Ogunjobi the #Browns need more consistently. Look how violent that club is to displace Max Scharping (74) before getting under/by with the rip. Disrupt the pocket and finish the play getting the eventual sack with big time effort. Great rep! pic.twitter.com/7ie7ENUGwD — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) November 18, 2020

Last season was a low for the interior offensive lineman, seeing his starting spot be taken by literally any healthy body. A holdout from the O’Brien regime, if Scharping can’t regain his right guard position he may be cut early from the roster.

Unfortunately the Texans have one more away game than they do home this year game due to the 17th regular season game. There are several phenomenal locations for your traveling Texans to attend. I for one will most likely be in attendance at the Raiders game in Las Vegas (someone please teach me how to play craps). New York, Denver, Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas are all enjoyable and tourist-friendly cities no doubt.

Most of the viable veterans are on offense, which is more of an indication of the parade of new faces on the defense. This is essentially an entirely new defense in a two year period; there’s even names I’ve never heard of (Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jalen Reeves-Maybin???). Nonetheless, the new faces and last remaining holdouts will battle it out soon enough to don the Battle Red and Deep Steel Blue.