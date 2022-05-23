Texans Sign 12 Rookie Free Agents

So you remember when I said we would be updating the undrafted free agent lists? Well technically, this post will fulfill that “promise” I “made” back after “the” draft “ended.”

And technically all the players that were mentioned in the UDFA post weren’t official until the team made them official so get off my back!

::clears throat::

Anyway, as you’re doubtless aware, after the draft, NFL teams do the exact same thing you do after a fantasy league draft and you come to realize you hate all your players: the go looking to the waiver wire to sift through the rubble to hopefully find a diamond in the rough; see: Foster, Arian and (non-Texan) Baldwin, Doug.

Now let’s take a look at the 12 players we’re all hoping to see in Canton someday and not selling popcorn in the concession stand.

We have signed 12 rookie free agents — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 13, 2022

Clearly the team was not done on defense in the draft as a solid 3/4ths of their UDFA signings fall on the defensive side of the ball. Maybe one or two of you might recognize the tight end from Houston; and one of them is even a player that played for Lovie Smith at Illinois, so he at least has some familiarity with the system Smith brings.

What do y’all think of these picks? Like ‘em? Hate ‘em? Wondering why the Texans somehow signed the UDFAs but still haven’t signed Christian Harris? Howl at the moon in the comments.