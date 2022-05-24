Rusty Hardin Speaks Deshaun Watson

Most of us have turned the page, moved on and closed the book on the Deshaun Watson era of Houston Texans’ history. However, there’s still the lingering “can’t turn away from the train as it’s wrecking” aspect to the overall storyline that many find intriguing.

The ever-awesome Steph Stradley re-tweeted a post yesterday from the legal podcast of @SportsLawGuy where host Gabe Feldman had a very candid, up-to-date interview with Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin.

If nothing else, Hardin offers interesting insight into the modern NFL’s discipline process, including how it’s gone from the Draconian conflict-of-interest-ey thing it previously was, to something a bit more fair under the current CBA.

This fills in some blanks. Very wide-ranging.

* How discipline happens under the new CBA, open questions

* Legal/media choices Hardin made

* Social media

* Some details of the plaintiffs' cases from his viewpoint

* Not just about Watson's cases https://t.co/s9sc5k102d — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) May 23, 2022

If you have interest and time, the interview itself is an intriguing peek behind the curtain of NFL legal matters narrated by the man who represented former Minnesota Vikings star tailback Adrian Peterson and now Watson among other high profile clients.

While it might appear Watson was no where near as guilty as many painted him out to be (granted, this is a very biased, one-sided interview), it is very clear he definitely broke some “Thou Shalt Not...”s and Great Commandment stuff, which likely did not sit well with Jack Easterby and the #CultureBall crew. Either way, he's the problem (and solution?) of the Cleveland Browns for the time being.

Hopefully, Davis Mills is scandal averse and this is all rear-view-mirror stuff for Texans fandom.