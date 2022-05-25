Poll: Which Position Group Excites You Most?

Through free agency and last month’s NFL Draft, your Houston Texans have added a lot of potential game changers and playmakers. While history has shown that they won’t all work out, the off-season is known for hope that they all will.

From Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce to Derek Stingley Jr and Jalen Pitre, the off-season brought a great mix of players on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Not to mention the undrafted free agents who might churn out a surprise or two of their own.

The running back room, receiver corps, offensive and defensive lines, linebackers and defensive backfield all got a shot in the arm thanks to general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith.

Have any of these groups improved enough to place the Texans ahead of their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts or Jacksonville Jaguars? Well, the Jags are the Jags... so...

Anyhoo...

That brings us to today’s question:

After you’ve voted, feel free to tell us why you chose what you did.