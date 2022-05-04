Houston Texans Depth Chart Post-Draft

For the most part, the Texans on you see on the roster below will be the ones suiting up in Deep Steel Blue and Battle Red in September. The UDFA process is still being finalized, but overall we have a strong sense of who will be on the team heading into training camp.

However, even as we speak the Texans continue to make moves. Just in the past 48 hours the Texans traded Lonnie Johnson Jr. and signed Mario Addison and Rasheem Green to the defense.

Here’s how the core offensive, defensive, and special teams units stand heading into the dog days of the offseason. In bold are the new rookies we’ve drafted.

DEFENSE

DE: Rasheem Green, Jordan Jenkins, and Mario Addison

DT: Roy Lopez, Thomas Booker

DT: Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock

DE: Jonathan Greenard, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Derek Rivers

OLB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Blake Cashman

ILB: Christian Kirksey, Christian Harris

OLB: Kevin Pierre-Louis, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Garret Wallow

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Tremon Smith

CB: Steven Nelson, Desmond King II, Travierre Thomas

SS: Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, Jonathan Owens

FS: Terrence Brooks, MJ Stewart

ANALYSIS:

Upon further examination, the defensive front-seven needed more help than they received. It may not have been an obvious weakness, but the linebacker room is quite thin after Christian Kirksey. Both rookies Christian Harris and Thomas Booker will be thrust into rotational roles immediately.

Though Jalen Pitre is second on the depth chart at nickel, he’s expected to take over this role long term. He’s the second best safety player on this roster too, so don’t be overly concerned by his initial placement in a muddied secondary.

OFFENSE

RT: Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus

RG: Max Scharping, AJ Cann

C: Justin Britt, Jimmy Morrissey

LG: Kenyon Green, Justin McCray

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck

QB: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel

RB: Marlon Mack, Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Dare Ogunbowlae

FB: Andy Janovich

WR: Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett

WR: Nico Collins, Chris Conley

Slot: John Metchie III, DaeSean Hamilton, Chris Moore

TE: Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn

P: Cameron Johnston

LS: Jon Weeks

Take it in folks. Now this doesn’t include every single person you’ll find on the 90-man roster, but these are the prevalent names you’ll need to know heading into the season.

Off the top, you’ll notice that there’s four starting rookies, which is a confident amount. I imagine Dameon Pierce will get plenty of carries in the run game but may not start as RB1 to begin the season, especially considering Nick Caserio’s comment about him after the draft.

The two weakest position appear to be center/guard (still) and the linebackers. There’s plenty of time for the Texans to add talent... or get rid of some to tank for next year’s draft.