Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Analysis

Houston Texans fans had high expectations for the 2022 NFL Draft after General Manager Nick Caserio arguably went 5/5 in the previous draft. It is safe to say those expectations Texans fans had for this year’s draft were exceeded.

Here is a look at the official Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft class:

Round 1 Pick 3: LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Round 1 Pick 15: Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green

Round 2 Pick 37: Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre

Round 2 Pick 44: Alabama Wide Receiver John Metchie

Round 3 Pick 75: Alabama Linebacker Christian Harris

Round 4 Pick 107: Florida Running Back Dameon Pierce

Round 5 Pick 150: Stanford Defensive Lineman Thomas Booker

Round 5 Pick 170: Oregon State Tight End Teagan Quitoriano

Round 6 Pick 205: LSU Offensive Lineman Austin Deculus

There is a certain amount of risk with any player you draft but there may be a bit more with cornerback Derek Stingley due to his previous injuries. It is clear the Texans believe that Stingley’s potential reward outweighs the risk. Stingley has true elite lockdown potential.

The Texans traded back from their own No. 13 pick to pick No.15 and selected one of the best interior offensive lineman in this draft in Kenyon Green. The Texans were awful in the run game last season and desperately needed help on the interior. Green is a mauling run blocker that will likely be a week one starter.

The Texans next pick was safety Jalen Pitre. Pitre is a hard hitting, energetic player that many have compared to Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker. Pitre is a versatile guy that played all over Baylor’s defense. Pitre also has a very good chance to be a starter week one.

Wide receiver John Metchie was one of my favorite players in the 2022 draft. Metchie was a highly productive player at Alabama and his talent should translate well into the league. Davis Mills loves his slot receivers and Metchie should have plenty of opportunities throughout his rookie season. Metchie would’ve likely been selected in the first-round had he not suffered a torn ACL. The good news is that Metchie’s rehab is going well and should be on the field in July. Metchie is an eventual starter.

It was clear that Houston wasn’t going to draft a linebacker too early due to the Texans extending both Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill early this offseason. Christian Harris is an extremely athletic, hard-hitting player that may not start immediately but has the traits to develop into an eventual starter.

The Texans may have found their running back of the future in Dameon Pierce. Pierce was underutilized at Florida and still managed 16 total touchdowns his senior season. Pierce is a physical runner that brings energy every single play. A combination of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce could be what Houston has been looking for.

Nick Caserio is known in Houston for his late-round drafting skills. Thomas Booker may be one of those gems for Houston. Booker was not only a three-year starter and captain at Stanford, but also a very smart and versatile guy that played multiple positions across Stanford’s defensive line. Booker could get a good amount of playing time sooner rather than later.

The Texans needed a solid blocking tight end and got just that with Teagan Quitoriano. Quitoriano is 6’6 and can move very well for his size. The Texans not selecting a tight end earlier in the draft could be an indication on how the team feels about Brevin Jordan. Jordan flashed last season and could be in line for a huge role in 2022.

With the Texans last pick in the draft, they selected offensive lineman Austin Deculus. The former LSU lineman played in 61 games and had 46 starts. Deculus will provide much needed depth along the offensive line.

Although nothing is guaranteed with any player, you should give credit to Nick Caserio, Lovie Smith and the Texans staff for having arguably a top-five draft in the league. Houston Texans fans needed something to get excited about and it feels like the Texans did just that. Things seems to be trending in the right direction in Houston.