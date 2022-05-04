Poll: Grading the Texans 2022 Draft

Not gonna lie, it was kinda cool to see Debbie the Texan announce a draft pick in Las Vegas last week.

Despite the fact that having fans and other randoms announce picks for other teams was a bit annoying. But, Debbie’s cool.

Now that the smoke has cleared and the pre-draft hype is gone, the post-draft-entirely-to=premature-grading has begun.

Let’s join in shall we!

Based on the majority of premature post-draft grades, it looks like the universe of football talking heads gave the Texans a B+ ish on last week’s efforts.

For a team that hadn’t done, literally ANYTHING deserving a passing grade since last year’s draft, this is a good thing. At least it’s a step in the right direction, and possibly proof that Jack Easterby doesn’t have the level of influence we all fear. Maybe...

Oh, and Lonnie Johnson Jr got traded to the Kansas City Chiefs post-draft, so there’s another step in the right direction. That is, if you view strengthening your own roster and weakening that of an AFC powerhouse a good thing, which you should.

Here’s the list of 2022 draftees, in case you somehow missed it... not sure how you could have... but these are confusing times...

Uprooted Texan

1(3) - Derek Stingley, CB, LSU 1(15) from PHI - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M [Editor’s Note: Woooooooooooo! Atascocita represent!] 2(37) - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor 2(44) from CLE - John Metchie, WR, Alabama 3(75) from DEN - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama 4(107) from CLE - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida 5(150) from CHI - Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford 5(170) from NE - Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon St. 6(205) from GB - Austin Deculus, T, LSU

Caserio on (what we didn't know at the time were Mario Addison and Rasheem Green): "We actually before the draft came to some agreements with some players that we already knew ahead of time ... wouldn't say it necessarily factored into who we drafted or how we drafted." pic.twitter.com/0GpKYXnbxE — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) May 3, 2022

And, that brings us to today’s poll:

Poll What grade would you give the Texans 2022 draft? A+ ...SUPERB OWL 2022 BABY!!!

A ...great job Nick :slow clap:

A- ...No one is perfect, but this is soooo close

B+ ....alllmmoooosst there

B ...while not the best draft in the NFL, certainly the best in Texas

B- ...had a few question marks, but still outdid Dallas

C ... meh

D ...several swings, several misses

F ...are you [kitten] kidding me???!! vote view results 4% A+ ...SUPERB OWL 2022 BABY!!! (5 votes)

16% A ...great job Nick :slow clap: (20 votes)

23% A- ...No one is perfect, but this is soooo close (28 votes)

23% B+ ....alllmmoooosst there (28 votes)

21% B ...while not the best draft in the NFL, certainly the best in Texas (25 votes)

5% B- ...had a few question marks, but still outdid Dallas (7 votes)

1% C ... meh (2 votes)

2% D ...several swings, several misses (3 votes)

0% F ...are you [kitten] kidding me???!! (1 vote) 119 votes total Vote Now

Tell us why you voted the way you did and what you expect from the 2022 Texans.