Have The Houston Texans Put Enough Talent Around Davis Mills?

In 2021, it was clear that the Houston Texans offense was going to struggle. The pass protection was not good, there was zero progression in the run game, the passing game had its moments at times, but was overall too inconsistent.

In order for the Houston Texans offense to take a step up in 2022, Davis Mills has to continue to build off the second half of the 2021 season. The final five games of the 2021 regular season, Davis Mills passed for 1,258-yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Davis Mills also had the highest passer rating in the NFL on passes 20+ yards downfield.

Although there was serious progression throughout the second half of the 2021 season, the Texans offense needed a lot of work, and it seems like General Manager Nick Caserio addressed those needs throughout this offseason.

The Texans offensive line on paper has improved this offseason. The Texans started off by hiring a new offensive line coach in George Warhop, who is someone Head Coach Lovie Smith knows very well and trusts. The Texans proceeded to re-sign veteran center Justin Britt and also signed guard A.J Cann, who George Warhop knows well from his days in Jacksonville. One of the most impactful moves of this offseason could be the drafting of a young mauling run blocker in Kenyon Green. Green was selected in the first round of this year’s draft. There is a good chance Green will be at guard, allowing Tytus Howard to move back to right tackle.

The run game in 2021 was tough to watch. It was the worst in franchise history and Rex Burkhead was the leading rusher with just 427 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans seem to have a possible fix to that problem, starting with adding talented running back Marlon Mack to the roster in early April. Mack is just 26-years old and has a few very productive seasons in the NFL under his belt. Mack could be the week one starter. The Texans also drafted Florida running back Dameon Piece with their fourth round pick in this year’s draft. Pierce is a hard running, energetic player that excels in the red zone. Pierce had 16 total touchdowns his last year at Florida and has just as good of a chance to win the starting running back job as Marlon Mack.

Outside of Brandin Cooks, who had over 1,000-yards receiving for the second year in row as a Texan, there was a lot of inconsistency in the passing game. Nico Collins looks to contribute much more in 2022 after missing a few games early in the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury and having a rather slow rookie season. Collins has the potential to become a good receiver in the league and will look to progress after a 400-yard and one touchdown season. The addition that could push the Texans offense over the hump could be Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, who the Texans selected in the second round of this year’s draft. Metchie is coming off a torn ACL but should be good to go in July. Metchie is an extremely talented route runner that was highly productive in college. Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins and John Metchie could be a very productive trio in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s offense.

As of now, it seems like Brevin Jordan could be the week one starter at tight end for the Houston Texans in 2022. Jordan flashed consistently when on the field and had good chemistry with Davis Mills. The other tight ends on the roster include Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair and newly drafted Teagan Quitoriano.

The Houston Texans offense on paper has clearly improved this offseason. We will not know for sure what this group will be or what it will look like until week one, but the Texans seem to have a significant amount of trust in Davis Mills and hope to see serious progression in 2022.