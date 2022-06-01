Houston Texans Donate to Uvalde

As someone that works in the education business, there is nothing more frightening than the possibility of a school shooting. Obviously, politicians and outraged citizens on every side of the issue get emotionally charged by the the politics surrounding the tragedy. In its wake are left the people at the school and in the community to pick up the pieces and mourn those that are gone.

Texans coach Lovie Smith announced team is donating $400,000 to help Uvalde after school shooting massacre pic.twitter.com/jI94XQnP78 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 1, 2022

Lovie Smith announced that the Texans are doing their part. The Texans will donate $400,000 to the community to help them pick up the pieces. One thing you can always count on is the Houston Texans stepping up to help fellow Texans in their time of need. It should be noted that many in the Cowboys organization have responded as well. Teams and fans always enjoy friendly and not so friendly jabs at each other’s expense, but there times to come together and now is definitely one of them.