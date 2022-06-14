Draft Class Potential: John Metchie III

Outside of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the Houston Texans offense in 2021 lacked weapons, explosiveness and consistency. This offseason, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and new Head Coach Lovie Smith made it a priority to bring in more talent for quarterback Davis Mills.

The Texans drafted Alabama wide receiver John Metchie with the 44th overall pick in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Metchie is coming off a torn-ACL but expects to be cleared for training camp in July. Although it is a possibility that Metchie may not be ready for week one of the 2022 season, Lovie Smith believes Metchie will play sometime in 2022.

John Metchie may not be the fastest, tallest or strongest receiver but is an impressive route runner that can track the ball at a high level. Metchie was a true playmaker at Alabama, accumulating 155 receptions, 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. Metchie’s game should translate well into the NFL.

Many predict that Metchie will eventually work his way into the starting lineup sooner rather than later and play on the inside, with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins on the outside. When all three of Cooks, Collins and Metchie are on the field together at some point in 2022, that group could do serious damage.

The Houston Texans haven’t had a consistent slot receiver in quite some time, but John Metchie has the potential to be that and much more. Davis Mills relied heavily on his slot receivers in 2021 and whenever Metchie can get on the field, he will likely get a significant amount of targets right away.

The Texans receiver group did not get it done in 2021 and Nick Caserio made it a priority to surround more talent around Davis Mills. John Metchie has an impressive skillset, knowledge of the game and attitude that will make a significant impact in Houston right away.