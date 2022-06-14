Poll: Do You Want Davis Mills as the Houston Texans Franchise Quarterback?

Houston Texans mandatory mini-camp starts today. And, with that a lot of eyes will fall on second year signal caller Davis Mills.

Last off-season, when new general manager Nick Caserio turned in the draft card and selected Mills with the Texans first overall pick, the boos outweighed the cheers. The team had so many roster holes, the draft offered seemingly better options and most fans were left scratching their heads.

During Mills first year at the pro level, he had moments of glory, times of shame and a lot in between. Luckily for Mills, Pep Hamilton, quarterback whisperer, was in his corner. By the end of the 2022 campaign, the rook had tossed 394 balls for 2664 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an overall PFF grade of 58.5.

Not exactly Patrick Mahomes numbers, but better than Ryan Mallet, that’s for sure.

Caserio and co have fielded a lot of Mills questions this off-season, and that isn’t likely to stop anytime soon.

I think he’s thrown... I mean, we went through the rep chart. There’s been... he’s had almost 300 attempts, which is a lot of throws in the course of a spring. I’m talking about in a team setting, not throwing a bunch of routes. He’s taken a lot of throws against a lot of defense. You guys have been out at practice. We run almost 60 plays in a practice. That 60 plays, not all of them are passes, but you have 60 plays. You watch them. What happened on the play? What’s the coverage? I’d say this time of the year the quarterback, the things you can work on, are your decision-making, your anticipation and just trying to assimilate game situations. This situation comes up, how are we going to handle the situation? What’s the right throw versus, like, trying to do too much with the ball? And I think there have been some plays that have been a number of good plays, and there have been plays where you look and say, you know what, I’d like to have that back. Let’s go back and take a look at it and have a discussion. Here’s what happened. What did you see? Let’s make sure next time we do this.

Even Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson jumped on the Mills train.

Mills has the potential, and the opportunity, to be the Houston Texans next franchise quarterback. He also has the very real chance of being the next highly touted collegiate quarterback to flop in the pros. While it’s too early to know either way, we can take the pulse of the fanbase on Mills and where he sits amongst the Deep Steel Blue hopes and dreams.