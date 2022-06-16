Is Houston Texans Wide Receiver Nico Collins Set to Break Out In 2022?

Despite Davis Mills being the first player selected by the Houston Texans in the 2021 draft, wide receiver Nico Collins seemed to get more training camp hype. That switched around once the season began and Mills got some action under center in real games. But, make no mistake, that doesn’t mean Collins was a rookie bust, by any means.

Nico Collins Rookie Stats

Collins finished his first NFL campaign with 33 catches, 446 yards, an average yards per catch of 13.6 and a lone touchdown. All that on a team that more resembled the Keystone Cops than an NFL contender.

With a bolstered offensive line, a veteran NFL head coach, vastly improved offensive coordinator and what looks to be an actual running game, the opportunities for Collins to shine in 2022 should take a big leap forward.

Nico Collins Stat line 2022 Predictions!

850yards

64 catches

8 Touchdowns!!#WeAreTexans https://t.co/lDgtKqqqLD — 713HoustonSports (@713HSP) June 15, 2022

With Brandin Cooks anchoring the WR1 spot, forcing defensive coordinators to game plan for him, Collins and rookie John Metchie should see a lot of daylight on gameday.

Nico Collins is looking good out here. #Texans pic.twitter.com/84fz2FKnKU — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) June 14, 2022

Based on the info coming out of this week’s OTA’s, Mills and Collins are building on the chemistry they established last season.

Now if they can translate that to points on Sundays, head coach Lovie Smith will see a lot more of that fan support he’s trying to drum up.

QB Davis Mills throws to WR Nico Collins at Tuesday’s minicamp. pic.twitter.com/xoEauftmnX — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) June 14, 2022

Nico Collins College Stats

In the three seasons Collins played at Michigan, he started 27 games, cementing himself in the first string lineup his sophomore year.

Collins went on to catch 78 passes for 1,388 yards, with a whopping 17.8 yard per catch average and 13 touchdowns. As a junior he averaged 19.7 yards per catch.

If the big man can come anywhere near duplicating that level of success in the NFL, expect the passing attack to solidify as a strength of the Houston Texans once more.