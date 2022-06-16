The Houston Texans Have A Good Problem

One of the problems that the Houston Texans have had in recent memory was the lack of depth at certain positions. In 2022, that may still be the case at some positions, but linebacker is not one of them. The Texans currently have several linebackers on the roster that could wind up being a week one starter for the team in 2022.

The Texans re-signed both Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill this offseason. Kirksey was the leader of the Texans defense in 2021 and will be around for the next two seasons. Kirksey’s veteran leadership will be extremely valuable for the younger players in the locker room. Kamu Grugier-Hill may have been the biggest surprise breakout player for Houston last season playing at a Pro Bowl level. Both Kirksey and Hill will likely have the best odds to be starting for Houston in 2022.

The Texans drafted Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he has been making a significant impart early on at Texans OTA’s. Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith were ecstatic when they had the opportunity to draft Harris and he has the chance to become an impactful starter sooner rather than later.

One player that has been impressing many around the building has been Garret Wallow. Wallow was selected in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of TCU. Wallow played sparingly in 2021 but you could see some flashes of dominant play in the games he was active. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio recently spoke with SportsRadio 610 and had this to say about Wallow: “Nobody has made more progress physically and what they’ve done on the field in our program than Garret Wallow”. Wallow received extremely high praise from Caserio and he may be due for an expanded role in 2022.

The Texans have added even more serviceable linebackers this offseason such as signing Jalen Reeves-Maybin, trading for Blake Cashman, re-signing Tae Davis and Neville Hewitt.

The Houston Texans will enter training camp in a little over a month and the position battle at the linebacker spot will be one to keep your eye on. There are several players among a crowded Texans linebacker room that could wind up starting week one against the Indianapolis Colts. For once, Houston has a good problem on their hands.