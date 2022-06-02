Houston Texans Sign Rookie Christian Harris

The Houston Texans have agreed to a rookie contract with one of their third round selections Christian Harris, linebacker from Alabama per Aaron Wilson. 4 years 5.34 million with an included 1.069 million signing bonus the standard rookie contract.

Harris is a do-it-all, sideline-to-sideline linebacker with 4.44 speed and a 34.5 inch vertical selected by the Texans to fill a spot in Lovie Smith defense. When every position is a weakness a player has to be selected to try and fill that void. Harris spent three years at Alabama racking up 220 total tackles including 124 solo tackles and 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks; in 2020 he was a semifinalist for the Butkus award.

Harris going into the draft was being mocked as a second round pick and when he fell to the third round the Texans traded up with the Denver Broncos to select him as it was going to be unlikely he’d stay on the board to much longer. For what it’s worth there isn’t much negativity around this pick and many scouts agree it was good value and even coach Nick Saban has praised Harris time and time again.

The potential is there with Christian Harris and being an Alabama alumni he knows what it takes to win. Now all that’s left is to let Harris properly develop and see what he will do for the franchise in the future.