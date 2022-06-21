Time for Houston Gambler Chris Odom to Join the Houston Texans

While the competition was not NFL level, the product the USFL put on the field this year was still pro ball. With the season wrapping up, and the post season about to begin the Alabama unit that calls itself an H-Town team is all but through for ‘22.

Ending the year at 3-7, the Houston Gamblers didn’t have a lot to get excited about. But, defensive end Chris Odom was one of those bright spots.

The former member of the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins seems to have reinvented himself in the USFL, ending the season as the league sack leader with 12.5 in 10 games. Odom had 41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and blocked four field goals.

The inaugural All-USFL Team defense



Which of these players was the most dominant on defense this season? pic.twitter.com/m5sCQSRimh — USFL (@USFL) June 16, 2022

Joining Odom on the All-USFL team are Gamblers’ linebacker Donald Payne and cornerback Will Likely. All three players are worth a look from current Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

This trio has been a force on defense all season long



Big congrats to @Chrisodom98, @7PayneTrain and @4GoLive on being named to the inaugural All-USFL Team Defense pic.twitter.com/v8O72qYJpk — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 16, 2022

While it’s a bit far fetched to expect these three players to catapult to the same level of success in the NFL, each has proven they can contribute. Odom particularly should add value to a Texans front seven that’s currently a shadow of its former self.

For @USFL players on teams that didn't qualify for the playoffs, they are immediately eligible to field-pursue NFL opportunities once the regular-season schedule ends this weekend, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 16, 2022

If nothing else, it would create another positive storyline for the Texans, a good player for Lovie Smith to coach up and another weapon in a pass rush that was seemingly non-existent in 2021.