Time for Houston Gambler Chris Odom to Join the Houston Texans

The USFL season is over, the NFL’s is about to begin

By Mike Bullock
/ new
USFL: Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

While the competition was not NFL level, the product the USFL put on the field this year was still pro ball. With the season wrapping up, and the post season about to begin the Alabama unit that calls itself an H-Town team is all but through for ‘22.

Ending the year at 3-7, the Houston Gamblers didn’t have a lot to get excited about. But, defensive end Chris Odom was one of those bright spots.

The former member of the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins seems to have reinvented himself in the USFL, ending the season as the league sack leader with 12.5 in 10 games. Odom had 41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and blocked four field goals.

Joining Odom on the All-USFL team are Gamblers’ linebacker Donald Payne and cornerback Will Likely. All three players are worth a look from current Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

While it’s a bit far fetched to expect these three players to catapult to the same level of success in the NFL, each has proven they can contribute. Odom particularly should add value to a Texans front seven that’s currently a shadow of its former self.

If nothing else, it would create another positive storyline for the Texans, a good player for Lovie Smith to coach up and another weapon in a pass rush that was seemingly non-existent in 2021.

