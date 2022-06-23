Chris Odom: Houston’s Newest Defensive Player of the Year

While there’s something to say about a big fish in a small pond, there’s no doubting defensive end Chris Odom’s dominance in the USFL in 2022.

Not only was Odom the only USFL player with more than nine sacks, the former member of the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins notched 12.5 in the 21st century Gambler’s inaugural year.

Player Sacks

Chris Odom 12.5

Adam Rodriguez 9.0

DeMarquis Gates 6.5

Davin Bellamy 5.5

Carlo Kemp 5.0 (tied)

Reginald Howard Jr 5.0 (tied)

Extrapolated across an NFL 17-game season, Odom’s performance projects to 21.5 sacks, which puts him in rarified air for sure. Granted the USFL doesn’t have the NFL’s level of talent and competition, but 12.5 sacks in an NCAA season would certainly get a player drafted early.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR @Chrisodom98 was the definition of dominant this season pic.twitter.com/qliMQinxwk — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 22, 2022

⭐️ Defensive Player of the Year ⭐️



Houston Gamblers DE Chris Odom has won the inaugural USFL DPOY award



Led the USFL w/ 12.5 sacks



Led the USFL w/ 4 blocked kicks (!!)



Led the USFL w/ 6 forced fumbles



3rd in the USFL w/ 8 TFL pic.twitter.com/Sld13vkHBM — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) June 22, 2022

“This is just an amazing honor. Shoutout to my team, I couldn’t have done it without everyone doing their job on the field.” @Chrisodom98 reacts to winning the Inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award ❤️ pic.twitter.com/68mUT5GBSK — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 22, 2022

Time for Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio to bring Odom into the fold where he can play for a real Houston team.