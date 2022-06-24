Temperature Check: How Are You Feeling About the Texans?

We’ve had a month now since the draft and it looks like whatever moves the Texans were going to in free agency have already been made.

It would be hard to say that the Texans, as currently built, are a good team. In fact, it’d be next to impossible. Not because they haven’t improved; they absolutely have after the nightmare season that was the David Culley experience. But after signing all of our rookies, there are just too many unknowns to say with any reasonable certainty how much better a team they are.

A lot of it also depends on whether Davis Mills, our top draft pick in 2021, can prove that he is the future for the Texans at quarterback. He showed some flashes last year and seemed to develop as the season progressed, but statistically, a lot of his yardage and TDs came during blowouts where the outcome of the game was already determined by the fourth quarter. So you could easily see his development as feasting on garbage time yards.

So SBNation and we here at Battle Red Blog would like you to tell us how many wins this improved Texans team will win in 2022-23 and whether you think Mills is our future franchise quarterback. Let us know in the survey below! We want to know what y’all think!

