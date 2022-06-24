Brandin Cooks Career Year In 2022?

Brandin Cooks is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Despite having six 1,000+ yard seasons in the league, Cooks does not get nearly enough respect that he should.

Like former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is, Cooks will still go out there and perform at a high level each week.

Cooks was acquired by the Houston Texans in 2020 for a second-round pick and has been nothing but great for the franchise. Not only has Cooks brought leadership and a positive culture to the team, he has also eclipsed 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons since being traded to Houston.

Throughout a tough 2021 season, Cooks was still able to step up in a big way and provide some level of consistency for the Texans passing game. As the season progressed, rookie quarterback Davis Mills and Cooks quickly gained more and more chemistry.

Due to Cooks finding success on the field and proving a positive impact off it, the Texans awarded Cooks with a two-year $39.6M contract extension with $36M in guarantees. Cooks had one year left on his previous contract, which means he will be in Houston for the next three years.

Barring something unforeseen happening, Mills will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Cooks will clearly once again be the main target for Mills and their chemistry should only get stronger entering their second year together.

#Texans strike first with Davis Mills TD pass to Brandin Cooks. pic.twitter.com/be0MIuQAuD — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) January 2, 2022

Can Cooks have a career year in 2022? It could happen. The Texans run game was so poor last season that the Texans were forced to pass much more than they would have liked, leading to forced plays and missed opportunities. With an improved run game in 2022, the offense should be more balanced, leading to better opportunities for the receivers.

Cooks arguably had his best year in 2015 with the New Orleans Saints, catching 84 passes for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns. With a Texans offense that has improved in almost every area, new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and the continuation of the chemistry with Mills, Cooks could put together a career year in 2022.