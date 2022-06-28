Potential Impact Player For The Houston Texans Offense: TE Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Texans have been lacking a legitimate tight end threat for years. Jordan was inactive for the first eight games of the season but made an impact as soon as he received the opportunity to play against the Los Angeles Rams in week eight. Jordan finished that game with three catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Throughout the rest of Jordan’s rookie season, he was mostly up and down, like most rookies are. Jordan finished the year with 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Although Jordan was extremely limited throughout his rookie year, you could see flashes of him potentially becoming a heavily targeted impact player for the Texans offense.

Brevin Jordan's 123.8 Passer Rating when targeted ranked 3rd among TEs in 2021 pic.twitter.com/wHC4Y1xth1 — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) April 8, 2022

New Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s offense is known for the heavy use of tight ends and Jordan has the opportunity to become the Texans starting tight end if he can continue to elevate his game to the next level. In order to become a three-down player as a tight end, you must be a good and willing blocker. That is something Jordan has been working to improve throughout this offseason.

Hamilton’s offense will likely feature multiple tight ends and that will allow Jordan to move around and take advantage of his versatile skill set.

Jordan is serious about becoming a more refined player and is even attending TEU or Tight End University, which is a camp hosted by the NFL’s best in Travis Kelce, George Kittle and recently retired Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. Jordan will have the opportunity to learn from the best and become a more complete player.

Throughout the 2021 season, Jordan flashed his playmaking ability and developed significant chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills. If Jordan has an impressive camp, he has the chance to become Houston’s starting tight end week one and has the potential to give the Texans offense a tight end weapon they haven’t had in years.