PFF: One Free Agent Acquisition For The Houston Texans Before Training Camp

While we drift through the doldrums of the NFL off-season, waiting desperately for more football, general manager Nick Caserio is still hard at work reshaping the Houston Texans roster.

As many positive moves as the team has made in 2022, the roster is still far from championship caliber. Which means there’s still room for improvement in every position group.

The folks over at Pro Football Focus think the one area to target is wide receiver.

PFF.com

HOUSTON TEXANS: SIGN WR COLE BEASLEY The Texans’ wide receiver corps has some potential with the addition of John Metchie III and the potential advancement of second-year pro Nico Collins, but they still ranked 30th in Ben Linsey’s wide receiver corps rankings. Beasley comes with some baggage, but the NFL no longer has significant COVID-19 restrictions in place, and he certainly still belongs on an NFL roster based on his recent play. He could fill the spot Danny Amendola played in 2021.

The 5’8” Houston native might bring some added juice to a Texans receiving corps that needs to improve over last year’s efforts. However, with the aforementioned Collins and Metchie on deck, adding Beasley might make for a crowded house in the receiver room.

Since joining the league in 2012, the former Dallas Cowboy and Buffalo Bill has played in 149 games, starting 50 of them. He’s caught 550 of the 775 passes thrown his way, gaining 5,709 yards for a 10.4 yards per catch average. Beasley has scored 34 touchdowns, gained 320 first downs and rushed one time for seven yards.

If Collins and Metchie can’t step up and take some heat off WR1 Brandin Cooks, Beasley makes a lot of sense. Knowing that rookie wide receivers don’t often produce starter quality stats, and that Beasley thrives in the slot, the former Bill might be a great placeholder while Metchie fully recovers from his ACL injury.

According to OvertheCap.com, the Texans currently have $9,168,814 in cap space. The Buffalo Bills are taking a $1.5 million dead cap hit from Beasley’s contract this season. The receiver smacked their cap for $7,570,588 last year, which is a lot more than Houston should pay for an aging pass catcher.

If Caserio can work a deal with Beasley that commits something in the $2-3 mil per season range for a one or two-year deal, then this starts to make sense.

Otherwise, it’s nothing more than a PFF prognostication that will never go further than a mid-summer night’s dream.

It would be nice to see him spin the ball on the Tennessee Titans while wearing Battle Red, though.