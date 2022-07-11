Texans Poll: We Asked, You Answered

With training camp just over two weeks away from kicking off, we asked earlier which of the Texans’ latest crop of rookies are you most looking forward to seeing; either in training camp or during the regular season.

The results were not particularly surprising, however I am a little surprised that Kenyon Green made the top five since he’s a guard. But whoo, we’ve gone so long without decent guard play that I’d also be interested in seeing how he does.

But enough from me, let’s see what y’all said in our latest SB Nation poll:

Not a huge surprise. Stingley will probably be the big draw at Texans training camp this year and Pierce is the first ray of hope for a non-garbage Texans running back since Arian Foster left for Miami.

So what do you think? Would you rather see Austin Deculus more than the five guys listed? Or Reagan Quitoriano simply because he has a long and funny sounding name? Sound off below.

