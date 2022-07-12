Houston Texans Training Camp Battles: Wide Receivers

The Houston Texans will enter training camp with Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Phillip Dorsett II, Chris Conley, Jalen Camp, Chad Beebe, Davion Davis, Drew Estrada, Johnny Johnson III, Chris Moore and Connor Weddington as their receivers.

The only two guaranteed starters at receiver should be Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. Cooks is one of the most underrated receivers in the league and he will look to go over 1,000 yards receiving for a third consecutive year in Houston. Collins was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collins caught 33 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown in 2021 and will look to add to that this upcoming season. Players, coaches and media members have been raving about Collins throughout this offseason and he has all the potential in the world to be an above average playmaker in the league.

John Metchie III was selected in the second round of this year’s draft and will become a starter in Houston sooner rather than later. Metchie is recovering from a torn-ACL, but his progress has been great and could be good to go for training camp in a few weeks. It is not yet known if Metchie will be ready for week one against the Indianapolis Colts but whenever he steps on the field, he will make an immediate impact with his shifty route running and quick release.

Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley and Chris Moore all made an impact in 2021 and all three have a good chance to make the roster. Dorsett developed a connection with Davis Mills throughout the end of the year but unfortunately injured his ankle and that ended his season early. Although it wasn’t consistent, Conley provided a deep threat presence for the Texans offense last year. Moore also flashed quite a few times when given the opportunity.

Jalen Camp, Chad Beebe, Davion Davis, Drew Estrada, Johnny Johnson III, and Connor Weddington will all compete throughout training camp for a spot on the roster. Most of these players are on the younger side and haven’t shown their true potential yet. Watch out for Weddington, he and Davis Mills were roommates at Stanford, and they played together for a couple seasons.

It all depends on how many receivers they will carry on the roster going into the season. Cooks, Collins and Metchie are locks to make the roster. Dorsett has had a strong offseason and should make the roster. There may only be one extra spot on the roster for another receiver and it’ll be fun to see which players show out and prove they deserve a spot on the team.