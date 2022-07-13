Houston Texans Training Camp Battles: Tight Ends

The Houston Texans have lacked a consistent threat at tight end since Owen Daniels in 2012 but there may be a hidden gem on the roster. Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s offense will be “tight end friendly” and there will be plenty of opportunities for whoever can show out during training camp and make the Texans roster. The tight end’s currently on the roster include Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair, Teagan Quitoriano, Mason Schreck and Seth Green.

Jordan started the 2021 season off on the inactive list but as soon as he saw the field in week eight against the Los Angeles Rams, he made an impact immediately. Jordan finished the year with just 178 yards but had three touchdowns while playing limited snaps. Although it was a small sample size, Jordan flashed his playmaking ability and the potential to become a serious red zone threat. Jordan is only 21 years old, and he could be in line to become the Texans next starting tight end.

#Texans rookie TE Brevin Jordan (@Brevinjordan) has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for the sixth-most receiving scores through a tight end’s first six career games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. pic.twitter.com/WEXVAdPEMT — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 19, 2021

Brown has been up and down since arriving to Houston in 2020 but is an extremely physical player that has been an above average blocker at times. Brown had 163 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 and a career high 171 yards in 2021 but zero touchdowns. Brown has set high goals for himself for the 2022 season saying:

“The game has just slowed down, understanding all the fine-line details. That’s going to help me be an All-Pro this year.” (Quote via Cole Thompson / SI.com)

Antony Auclair was primarily a blocker for Houston in 2021 and did not get many opportunities to be more of a receiving target. Auclair did make an incredible touchdown catch thrown by Davis Mills in week five against the New England Patriots.

Antony Auclair with a nice catch over the top for a TD. pic.twitter.com/k31SG3hh3J — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 10, 2021

The Texans drafted Teagan Quitoriano in the fifth-round out of Oregon State in this year’s draft and is considered to be more of a blocking tight end. We will see more of what Quitoriano can do on the field as training camp approaches.

Mason Schreck and Seth Green will have an uphill battle to make the roster. Schreck was a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and Green was signed by the Texans this offseason after going undrafted out of The University of Houston.

The Texans do not have a definite “starter” at tight end going into training camp and there will definitely be a competition at the position. No matter who the technical starting tight end will be week one, there will be a multitude of opportunities for the group that makes the roster in Hamilton’s new offense.