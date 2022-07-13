Time For New Houston Texans Uniforms?

With yesterday’s unveiling of the ridiculously cool looking Battle Red Texans helmet, the door is open to talk about making a change. Often professional sports teams will switch uniform designs to jazz up fan interest or to spur new merchandise revenue streams or simply due to supplier moves when going from say, Reebok to Nike. In some instances, franchises will do it to mark a new chapter in their existence.

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to jazz up fan interest?

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to spur new merchandise sales?

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their existence?

When the Houston Texans were official unveiled to the public in 2000, they also debuted their logo on a white helmet with a navy-blue facemask. They entered play in 2002 with navy-blue helmets with navy-blue facemask; the same uniform they use to this day. pic.twitter.com/ft20gIR5l2 — Helmet Stalker (@HelmetStalker) April 1, 2020

The Houston Texans today unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season. The team will don the new helmet when they take on the Eagles on Battle Red Day on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium. https://t.co/EZVVDgdtpU — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) July 12, 2022

A better look at the Houston Texans red helmets pic.twitter.com/Fyzy8CIkSM — NFL Football Everything (@nflfootballeve1) July 12, 2022

It’s fairly obvious why they didn’t go with the white helmets, but these candy apple red ones are so cool even other team’s are pointing them out.

The Texans clearly hit a home run on this re-design, which certainly opens the door for a ground up uniform redo.

What do you think? Stick with the old unis or is it time to move on?