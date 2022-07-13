 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Time For New Houston Texans Uniforms?

Sometimes change can be a very good thing...

By Mike Bullock
With yesterday’s unveiling of the ridiculously cool looking Battle Red Texans helmet, the door is open to talk about making a change. Often professional sports teams will switch uniform designs to jazz up fan interest or to spur new merchandise revenue streams or simply due to supplier moves when going from say, Reebok to Nike. In some instances, franchises will do it to mark a new chapter in their existence.

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to jazz up fan interest?

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to spur new merchandise sales?

Why wouldn’t the Houston Texans want to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their existence?

It’s fairly obvious why they didn’t go with the white helmets, but these candy apple red ones are so cool even other team’s are pointing them out.

The Texans clearly hit a home run on this re-design, which certainly opens the door for a ground up uniform redo.

What do you think? Stick with the old unis or is it time to move on?

Poll

Should the Texans change their uniform design?

view results
  • 94%
    Yes! Do it now!
    (158 votes)
  • 5%
    No, what they have is good enough for me
    (10 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

