Houston Texans 2022: Franchise Record Holders

The NFL released the 2022 version of the Record and Fact Book yesterday and with it came the updated list of Houston Texan franchise records. It’s should come as a surprise to no one that a handful of names dominate the list.

Arian Foster, Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson hold a collective 14 franchise records between them. Such a shame the wheels came off that bus so fast...

HOUSTON TEXANS INDIVIDUAL FRANCHISE RECORDS—CAREER

Rushing (Yds.) Arian Foster, 2009-15 . . . . . . . . . . .6,472

Passing (Yds.) Matt Schaub, 2007-13 . . . . . . . . . . .23,221

Passing (TDs) Matt Schaub, 2007-13 . . . . . . . . . . . . .124

Receiving (No.) Andre Johnson, 2003-14 . . . . . . . . . .1,012

Receiving (Yds.) Andre Johnson, 2003-14 . . . . . . . . .13,597

Interceptions Johnathan Joseph, 2011-19 . . . . . . . . . .17

Punting (Avg.) Shane Lechler, 2013-17 . . . . . . . . . . .47.6

Punt Return (Avg.) Jacoby Jones, 2007-11 . . . . . . . . . . . .10.2

Kickoff Return (Avg.) André Davis, 2007-09 . . . . . . . . . . . . .25.4

Field Goals Kris Brown, 2002-09 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .172

Touchdowns (Tot.) Arian Foster, 2009-15 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .68

Points Kris Brown, 2002-09 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .767

*Sacks J.J. Watt, 2011-20 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .101.0

The Houston #Texans’ Arian Foster holds the franchise record for Most Yards Rushed (6,309). #TheNationsGame pic.twitter.com/HSkLE6xhuD — SFO Museum (@SFOMuseum) November 17, 2015

HOUSTON TEXANS INDIVIDUAL RECORDS—SINGLE SEASON

Rushing (Yds.) Arian Foster, 2010 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1,616

Passing (Yds.) Deshaun Watson, 2020 . . . . . . . . . .4,823

Passing (TDs) Deshaun Watson, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . .33

Receiving (No.) Andre Johnson, 2008 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .115

DeAndre Hopkins, 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . .115

Receiving (Yds.) Andre Johnson, 2012 . . . . . . . . . . . .1,598

Interceptions Marcus Coleman, 2003 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .7

Punting (Avg.) Shane Lechler, 2017 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .49.0

Punt Return (Avg.) Keshawn Martin, 2012 . . . . . . . . . . . .12.1

Kickoff Return (Avg.) André Davis, 2007 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .30.3

Field Goals Ka’imi Fairbairn, 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .37

Touchdowns (Tot.) Arian Foster, 2010 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .18

Points Ka’imi Fairbairn, 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . .150

*Sacks J.J. Watt, 2012, 2014 . . . . . . . . . . . . .20.5

Houston Texans Camp Continues: Last season, receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught 115 passes, tying Andre Johnson's team record set in 2008. This year, Johnson is in his first season as a special advisor to coach Bill O'Brien. https://t.co/eby5x1LoDf



(Aaron Wilson/Houston Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/LPSnpp03vf — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 31, 2019

HOUSTON TEXANS INDIVIDUAL RECORDS—SINGLE GAME

Rushing (Yds.) Arian Foster, 9-12-10 . . . . . . . . 231

Passing (Yds.) Matt Schaub, 11-18-12. . . . . . . .527

Passing (TDs) Ryan Fitzpatrick, 11-30-14. . . . . . . .6

Receiving (No.) Andre Johnson, 11-18-12 (OT) Will Fuller V, 10-6-19 . . . . . . . .14

Receiving (Yds.) Andre Johnson, 11-18-12 (OT) . . . . . .273

Interceptions Glover Quin, 11-28-10 . . . . . . .3

Field Goals Randy Bullock, 12-21-14 . . . . . . . .6

Touchdowns (Tot.)Ryan Moats, 11-1-09 . . . . .3

Arian Foster, 9-12-10, 10-23-11. . . . . . . .3

Andre Johnson, 11-3-13. . . . . . . .3

Ben Tate, 12-1-13 . . . . . . .3

DeAndre Hopkins, 10-8-17. . . . . . . .3

Will Fuller V, 10-6-19. . . . . . . .3

Points Randy Bullock, 12-21-14 . . . . . . . . . . . .19

*Sacks Connor Barwin, 11-27-11 . . . . . . . . . . .4.0

Connor Barwin, Houston Texans, Reliant Energy player of the game. Franchise record 4 sacks in 1 game!!! — Margaret (Peggy) (@detroitplum) November 27, 2011

Does anything about this list or any of these specific records surprise you? I thought for sure J.J. Watt held the sacks in a game record, but Connor Barwin holds that one.