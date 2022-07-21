PFF: Houston Texans Training Camp Dates and Unit Rankings

Houston Texans training camp is nearly upon us. These dates herald the beginning of pre-season, then the full 2022 NFL schedule. Training camp is where some players will shine, only to falter later on, while other will seize the opportunity to launch a new chapter of greatness in their football careers.
PFF.com recently ran a piece on training camp dates and preliminary unit rankings for all 32 teams, including your Houston Texans.
Here’s what they had to say about H-Town’s finest:
Important Dates
Rookies report: July 24
Veterans report: July 26
Offseason Unit Rankings:
Running Back Unit. 32nd
Receiving Corps. 30th
Offensive Line. 22nd
Defensive Line. 30th
Linebacker Unit. 31st
Secondary. 32nd
Some of these rankings make sense (running backs for instance), while others are a total head scratcher. How can an offensive line anchored by Justin Britt rank substantially higher than a receiving corps featuring Brandin Cooks?
That case is even more mixed-message-ish when the same site lists Nico Collins as a breakout fantasy star for 2022.
Is Nico Collins breaking out this season?https://t.co/BZ7SQL3jAx— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 12, 2022
There wasn’t a big second-year breakout among Collins’ closest comps, but Michael Pittman was a top-20 wide receiver. The bright side for Collins is that he should continue to see the field a lot in his second season, a likely staple in two- and three-wide sets with Brandin Cooks and rookie John Metchie III, who might be slow to emerge coming off of a major knee injury.
Either way, all the speculation is coming to an end soon as August is coming and that means live football is almost back, baby!
