PFF: Houston Texans Training Camp Dates and Unit Rankings

Houston Texans training camp is nearly upon us. These dates herald the beginning of pre-season, then the full 2022 NFL schedule. Training camp is where some players will shine, only to falter later on, while other will seize the opportunity to launch a new chapter of greatness in their football careers.

PFF.com recently ran a piece on training camp dates and preliminary unit rankings for all 32 teams, including your Houston Texans.

Here’s what they had to say about H-Town’s finest:

Some of these rankings make sense (running backs for instance), while others are a total head scratcher. How can an offensive line anchored by Justin Britt rank substantially higher than a receiving corps featuring Brandin Cooks?

That case is even more mixed-message-ish when the same site lists Nico Collins as a breakout fantasy star for 2022.

Is Nico Collins breaking out this season?https://t.co/BZ7SQL3jAx — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 12, 2022

PFF.com

There wasn’t a big second-year breakout among Collins’ closest comps, but Michael Pittman was a top-20 wide receiver. The bright side for Collins is that he should continue to see the field a lot in his second season, a likely staple in two- and three-wide sets with Brandin Cooks and rookie John Metchie III, who might be slow to emerge coming off of a major knee injury.

Either way, all the speculation is coming to an end soon as August is coming and that means live football is almost back, baby!