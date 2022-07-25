Houston Texans Training Camp: Top 5 Players to Watch

The Houston Texans have added a ton of young talent to the roster throughout the last two years and it will be interesting to see who will step up and make a name for themselves heading into training camp.

Player One: QB Davis Mills

Mills on this list is no surprise. Texans fans are eager to find out if Mills can take a legitimate step forward in 2022 and prove that he could potentially become a franchise quarterback in Houston. The talk around Mills this offseason from players in the locker room, media members and coaches have been positive. Mills has been at the Texans facility all offseason and is the first one in and last one out. Mills looked sharp throughout OTA’s and will look to continue that throughout training camp.

Player Two: Guard Kenyon Green

Green has not participated too much throughout OTA’s due to the talented player recovering from a previous injury. Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith believes Green will be good to go for training camp and that will be a much-needed boost. The Texans run game was bad in 2020 and horrific in 2021. The Texans had no help from their interior offensive linemen in the run game last season and with the addition of Green, who excels in the run game, the Texans offense should become better instantly. Guard AJ Cann on the opposite side of Green should help significantly as well.

Player Three: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Texans fans have been waiting to see Stingley in action since he was drafted three months ago. Like Kenyon Green, Stingley has not participated in Texans OTA’s due to him not being fully healthy. The Texans will be playing it safe with their third overall pick and not rush him back too soon. Still, Stingley should be good to go for training camp. Stingley has superstar potential if he can stay healthy, that is something the Texans have lacked in their secondary for a long time.

Player Four: DE Rasheem Green

Green is coming off a career high 6.5 sacks in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks and has 13.5 sacks since entering the league in 2018. Green is only 25 years old and seems to be getting better and better every year. The Texans desperately need help on the opposite side of Jonathan Greenard and Green could be that guy for Houston.

Player Five: LB Christian Harris

The reviews about Harris from the Texans coaches and media members have been very positive. The former Alabama standout has been running with the first-team defense throughout OTA’s and it seems like he may be a starter sooner rather than later. Harris not only possesses elite speed for a player at his position but is also dominant in the run game and can cover rather well. Harris could have a chance to be a week one starter if he can have a dominant camp and pre-season.

Texans training camp begins next week and there is a lot to look forward to this year with a new head coach, new position coaches and most importantly new young players.