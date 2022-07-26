Fantasy on Fondren: Brevin Jordan

A new series we’re starting in the offseason covering many of the Texans and their fantasy football prospects for the 2022 season.

It’s the offseason. We’re weeks removed from any semblance of professional football, unless you consider the USFL an excuse for pro sports. In the dog days, it’s best to distract oneself through the study and analysis of fantasy football.

To be frank, fantasy football has been something this site has long disregarded. The site has its own league, which may potentially become its own article series once the season starts, but regardless this offseason we’ll provide an in depth look into each offensive player’s fantasy football outlook.

To start, we’ll go with a player relatively unknown to the general population. However, this later round prospect could feasibly win you your league depending on the maturation of the Texans offense and Brevin Jordan’s own maturation.

Brevin Jordan was the fifth round selection of the Texans in last year’s draft. He was the fourth tight end heading into camp and ended up as debatably the TE1 late in the season.

Brevin finished the season with nine games played, 28 targets, 20 receptions, 178 yards, and 3 TDs. In such few games Brevin was tied for second for receiving TDs last season with Danny Amendola. His capability as a red zone threat will be his calling card in 2022.

Any fantasy footballer knows that tight end touchdowns can win a week. With inconsistent week-to-week performance from tight ends over the past two seasons, a six-point swing from a TE TD can easily change Ls to Ws and push you through a season.

At the current moment, Brevin is considered relatively undraftable in most leagues. In ESPN’s current PPR Top 300, he’s number 249. Unless his stock skyrockets, which it very much should, he’ll be a stash and cash last round pick along with your Kicker in most leagues.

What Jordan has going for him the most is Pep Hamilton’s offense. “It’s a tight-end driven offense, for sure, even starting back from the Stanford days, and he carried that into the Colts system as well,” Tight Ends Coach Tim Berbenich said.

Brevin is going to be first on the depth chart in a tight-end friendly offense.

Earlier in the offseason I predicted 47 targets to come his way. That doesn’t sound like a ton of targets, but could be a lot of red zone targets if anything.

PREDICTION: 15 games, 47 targets 42 receptions, 345 yards, 5 TDs. In PPR, that equates to 106 fantasy points.

However, if there’s a player who could have a Darren Fells-level season, it’s Brevin Jordan. His ceiling is among the highest on the team with how the Texans will plan to use him. Don’t expect Brevin to approach 1,000 yards, but watch for him to save games with late TDs in blow out games.