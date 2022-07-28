Poll: 2023 Draft Slot - Where Do You Want The Texans To Fall?

Many people seem to believe the Houston Texans will improve slightly in 2022 over 2021, as far as the win-loss column is concerned. That is, unless you're Nate Davis or Mark Lane.

All things being equal, if the Texans did finish will five, six or even seven wins in 2022, the opposite side of the see-saw is a diminished draft order. Instead of landing another top three pick, six or more wins could slide Houston all the way to a 10-15 pick, depending on how the gulf between haves and have nots plays out this season.

With another top three pick, Houston is most assuredly looking at the ability to grab starter level, if not future Pro Bowl level, talent. This past draft netted the Texans Derek Stingley Jr for their failing efforts on field in 2021. The player himself seems like a major boom or bust gamble, but every draft pick has inherent risk.

Assuming a high pick in 2023 means another miserable season in 2022, it’s definitely a trade off.

We also have the x-factor of the Cleveland Browns picks Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio landed in the [Name Redacted 2.0] trade. But, we’ll set those aside for now and focus solely on Houston’s natural picks.

That brings us to the question of the day:

Poll Where do you want the Houston Texans to draft in 2023? #1

Top 3

Top 5

Top 10

Top 15

Win now, draft later vote view results 19% #1 (16 votes)

14% Top 3 (12 votes)

19% Top 5 (16 votes)

20% Top 10 (17 votes)

4% Top 15 (4 votes)

21% Win now, draft later (18 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now