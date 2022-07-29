Get to Know Your Houston Texans with a Game of Superlatives

It’s hard to get to know everyone quickly with so many new faces on the team. Training camp kicks off today and there’s finally a lot of excitement surrounding the team and its new players.
To get to know them, let’s play a fun game of Superlatives!
Most likely to pull a Dante Fowler Jr. and get injured first day of training camp: Derek Stingley Jr.
Most likely to have a season pass at Disney World: Chad Beebe
Most likely to play the Gingerbread Man in Shrek: Ross Blacklock
Most likely to sell you a beach house timeshare: Blake Cashman
Most likely to be a WWE character: Austin Deculus
Most likely to be a Jack Easterby disciple: Jeff Driskel
Most likely to be a mall cop: Charlie Heck
Most likely to give a locker room speech that no one reacts to: Tavierre Thomas
Most likely to play the Russian villain in a low-budget movie: Max Scharping
Most likely to sell you Kombucha at a local super market: Roy Lopez
Most likely to be a homie hopper: Phillip Dorsett
Most likely to “out kick their coverage”: Jonathan Owens
Most likely to have a face for radio: Myron Cunningham
Most likely to be on the walls of an Abercrombie and Fitch store: Brevin Jordan
Most likely to be a CIA investigator: Adedayo Odeleye
Most likely to have forgotten it’s picture day: Connor Wedington
Most likely to ask everyone to arm wrestle: Rasheem Green
Most likely to be voted to date their daughter: Chris Conley
Most likely to be voted to not date their daughter: Marlon Mack
Most likely to have a longer neck than Davis Mills: Grayland Arnold
Most likely to laugh at the word ‘duty’: Kamu Grugier-Hill
