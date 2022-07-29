Get to Know Your Houston Texans with a Game of Superlatives

It’s hard to get to know everyone quickly with so many new faces on the team. Training camp kicks off today and there’s finally a lot of excitement surrounding the team and its new players.

To get to know them, let’s play a fun game of Superlatives!

Most likely to pull a Dante Fowler Jr. and get injured first day of training camp: Derek Stingley Jr.

Most likely to have a season pass at Disney World: Chad Beebe

Most likely to play the Gingerbread Man in Shrek: Ross Blacklock

Most likely to sell you a beach house timeshare: Blake Cashman

Most likely to be a WWE character: Austin Deculus

Most likely to be a Jack Easterby disciple: Jeff Driskel

Most likely to be a mall cop: Charlie Heck

Most likely to give a locker room speech that no one reacts to: Tavierre Thomas

Most likely to play the Russian villain in a low-budget movie: Max Scharping

Most likely to sell you Kombucha at a local super market: Roy Lopez

Most likely to be a homie hopper: Phillip Dorsett

Most likely to “out kick their coverage”: Jonathan Owens

Most likely to have a face for radio: Myron Cunningham

Most likely to be on the walls of an Abercrombie and Fitch store: Brevin Jordan

Most likely to be a CIA investigator: Adedayo Odeleye

Most likely to have forgotten it’s picture day: Connor Wedington

Most likely to ask everyone to arm wrestle: Rasheem Green

Most likely to be voted to date their daughter: Chris Conley

Most likely to be voted to not date their daughter: Marlon Mack

Most likely to have a longer neck than Davis Mills: Grayland Arnold

Most likely to laugh at the word ‘duty’: Kamu Grugier-Hill