Houston Texans Training Camp: Jonathan Greenard Returning From Injury

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard had his breakout season in 2021 and will look to continue that dominant play in 2022.

Greenard played in only 12 games last season and still accumulated eight sacks while being limited due to injuries and COVID-19.

Jon Greenard sacks Carson Wentz, who looks very mobile pic.twitter.com/kAzXAgwtqS — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 17, 2021

Greenard was not participating throughout the early part of this offseason due to a foot injury in 2021 that required surgery. The good news is that Greenard is now back on the field at Texans training camp and that is big for a Texans defensive line that was inefficient last year outside of Greenard.

Jonathan Greenard is participating in training camp practice after sitting out on yesterday.



Coach Lovie Smith on Greenard: “This is a big year for Jonathan Greenard, eight sacks part-time, he is healthy now.” #Texans pic.twitter.com/vcA11CQ4Wr — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) July 30, 2022

Greenard was limited throughout today’s practice and that will likely be the case moving forward. Texans head coach Lovie Smith said that there is a “ramp up” period for players coming off an injury. They will not be rushed back too soon.

After an impressive sophomore year in Houston, Greenard will look to build upon that success and become the Texans first pass rusher to eclipse double digit sacks in a season for the first time since JJ Watt had 16 in 2018.