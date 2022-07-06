Houston Texans Training Camp Battles: Offensive Line Edition

The Houston Texans training camp begins in a few weeks and there are a few things to look out for on the offensive line.

Both tackle spots are essentially locked down. Laremy Tunsil on the left and Tytus Howard on the right. Going into this offseason, we didn’t know if the Texans would play Howard at guard like they did in 2021, or have him back at his natural tackle spot. Texans head coach Lovie Smith confirmed on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast that the Texans will play Howard at right tackle. That is the best-case scenario for the Texans.

The Texans getting Tunsil back after missing a majority of last season due to a thumb injury will be huge for the offensive line. Tunsil is one of the best left tackles in football and has the chance to get back to his Pro Bowl form in 2022.

The Texans think highly of Kenyon Green, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and there is a very high chance he will be the week one starter. Green did not participate in the Texans OTA’s due to the talented player recovering from a previous injury. He should be good to go for camp.

The center position essentially belongs to veteran Justin Britt. Britt was re-signed to a two-year extension this offseason. Britt played well at times but also struggled as well. Britt also missed a handful of games due to injury last year. If Britt struggles or must miss time due to injury again, Jimmy Morrissey, who will likely be Britt’s backup may have the chance to get significant snaps.

New offensive line coach George Warhop knows exactly the type of player he wants and that is why the Texans signed guard A.J Cann. Cann was with Warhop in Jacksonville for a few seasons, therefore the familiarity is there between the two and unless there is a surprise breakout player in training camp at the guard position, Cann has the best chance to start at right guard.

Training camp storylines are extremely fun to keep your eye on because you never know who will show up ready to go, who will be underwhelming and there could also be a player that you never heard of that could impress throughout the entire camp and become a starter sooner rather than later.