Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel Feel Positive About 2022

While some quarterback rooms have tension, media-created or otherwise, the Houston Texans passers seem united under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Both second year starter Davis Mills and lifetime backup (and sometimes tight end... seriously...) Jeff Driskel firmly believe the team is heading up, based on an article from John Crumpler at Yahoo Sports.

We’ve got a really good group. A lot of guys that have played a lot of football, guys that know what they’re doing. There’s a lot of give and take in the room and we’re all working to get the same thing done which is win games. It’s a really good dynamic and it’s a fun group to be around.

For a guy who was inexplicably moved to tight end by a head coach who was surprised rookies need practice, Driskel is showing the sort of resilience needed to overcome adversity. While many fans may not really care what Driskel says or does, since he’s likely never to land the QB1 role, he is the most important player on the roster as far as Davis Mills is concerned. If the starting quarterback has a less than helpful backup chattering in his ear 24/7, the starter will likely not excel. Anyone who has ever been forced to work closely with a toxic co-worker can attest to that.

Speaking of Houston’s starting quarterback, Mills has seemed very positive and upbeat lately as well.

QB1 Davis Mills feels like the #Texans are headed in a good direction moving forward.



Trying to win games amidst the chaos that was the 2021 season was a fool’s errand. An incoming rookie general manager, an outgoing head coach/GM who jointly destroyed the team culture alongside the former culture coach turned football Czar, a never-should-have-been head coach making inexplicable decisions and a roster bereft of identity and leadership. No team can win in the face of all that. Even if the 2021 roster included a prime Arian Foster, J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins and other former stars, the calamity that was the front office and coaching staff would have ended the team’s hopes and dreams prematurely.

Now, in 2022, it seems the slate has been, mostly, wiped clean. A new era is upon us and player unity is seemingly at a high not seen in recent years.

Losers assemble in little groups and complain about the coaches and the players in other little groups. But winners assemble as a team.

Say what you will about Nick Caserio, but he’s done a good job of bringing in solid chemistry, players that are bought in to the system and guys that will eagerly line up, shoulder-to-shoulder, and go to battle for one another.

Head coach Lovie Smith brings that same flavor to the team - a guy players want to play for, do their best for and find new ways to excel.

And that vibe starts with the most important player on the field, Davis Mills.