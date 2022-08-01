Houston Texans Rosterology: Training Camp Week 1

We are back!

Entering our fourth year, the annual Houston Texans Rosterology will track and monitor the players who will start the season on the Texans 53-man roster.

Much like March Madness’ Bracketology, we’ll outline the players who we project will be on the roster and those two are on the fringes.

This week there were several major updates from Training Camp. Defensive end Jordan Jenkins, undrafted rookie defensive back Tristin McCollum, and rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano all entered training camp on the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list. McCollum was my odds-on favorite to make the roster out of the UDFA, and now he’ll more likely be a practice squad guy.

Second round pick John Metchie III’s cancer diagnosis is a blow to the team’s wide receiver depth and playmaking ability. We hope and pray for a quick recovery.

With those developments, Wide receiver Chris Moore and defensive end Jerry Hughes move up from the “Last Four In” to more certain roster spots. Some players leap-frog Rosterology entirely.

Note: In bold and italicized are the rookies.

LAST FOUR IN:

Kendall Sheffield, CB

MJ Stewart, S

Rasheem Green, DE

Johnny Johnson III, WR (note - undrafted rookie FA)

FIRST FOUR OUT:

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Justin McCray, OL

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB

Davion Davis, WR

BIGGEST RISER:

Mason Schreck, TE, or any free agent TE

BIGGEST FALLER:

Jeff Driskel

Dare Ogunbowale has received praise over the past few days and swaps places with Royce Freeman, but still is on the outside looking in. With the limited TE depth, FB Andy Vanovich place on the roster becomes more secure.

If Teagan Quitoriano can’t start the season (PUP) and news that Antony Auclair was carted off the field yesterday, the tight end position becomes razor thin.

Davion Davis played one game for the Texans and had one reception before getting injured last season. His possibility on the roster skyrockets too with Metchie out. But it’s undrafted rookie Johnny Johnson III who goes from First Four Out to First Four In.

McCullum is my heart and soul - the local product could’ve made an impact in a weak secondary group, but starting the training camp on the PUP designates him for a practice squad role.

OFFENSE (24)

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

ANALYSIS: With multiple injuries across the board, the Texans pull Jeff Driskel from the roster and bolster the numbers on the secondary and defensive line. Davis Mills reporting has been positive but as short sighted as the majority of his throws.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce, Andy Janovich

ANALYSIS: Injuries to the TE position throw Janovich’s blocking needs into full necessity mode. Piece-Burkhead-Mack appear to be a legitimate timeshare with all three looking strong to kick off the season.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, Johnny Johnson III, WR (note - undrafted rookie FA)

ANALYSIS: Last week: “Don’t rule out Johnny Johnson III to upset several veterans and make the team.” This week? Yeah, he’s going to be on the team. Good reports thus far out of camp surrounding Nico Collins.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Mason Schreck, TE

ANALYSIS: A tight end-heavy offense needs tight ends, and with the rookie Teagan Quitoriano and Antony Auclair’s injuries, this group goes on high alert. We can only use players on the roster, which is why Schreck goes from Shrek to Prince overnight. Expect a free agent signing to occur this week.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (9)

Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus, Jimmy Morrissey, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck

ANALYSIS: With Britt in-and-out, Morrissey’s place feels more consistent. Max Scharping was said to have started while Green ran with the twos. Justin McCray could easily make this team, but going 10-deep at the offensive line position is rare.

DEFENSE (26)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5)

Jonathan Greenard, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green

ANALYSIS: Jordan Jenkins’ injury may not be too concerning, but it’s enough to keep him here for the meantime. Veteran Rasheem Green joins in his stead. Tons of great leadership and praise surrounding Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, Thomas Booker

ANALYSIS: Fortunately, this group feels relatively stable. No word out of camp surrounding this group and there probably won’t be until game film is put on in the preseason.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Christian Kirksey, Garret Wallow, Christian Harris, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt

ANALYSIS: KGH appears to have lingering injuries. The most information I’ve heard about the defense is the quality of Garret Wallow and potential of Christian Harris. Can this group come together to raise the entire level of the defense?

CORNERBACKS (6)

Derek Stingley Jr., Tremon Smith, Steven Nelson, Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas, Kendall Sheffield

ANALYSIS: Stingley Jr. has been allllllll the talk. He’s now expected to be ready Week 1. Kendall Sheffield does have experience and could pass up or join into this group if the Texans want more depth here. He’s included over an injured DE Jordan Jenkins to add depth to a motley and nervy crew.

SAFETIES (5)

Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, MJ Stewart, Terrence Brooks, Jonathan Owens

ANALYSIS: The rookie Pitre looks to be off to a good start. Though this is among the weakest groups we’ve got. I heard Terrence Brooks looked good on Day 2. No changes here unless an injury over the next week or a player gets added to the roster.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jon Weeks, Cameron Johnston