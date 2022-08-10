Houston Texans Preseason Opener: Three Offensive Players To Watch

The Houston Texans will be going up against the New Orleans Saints for their first pre-season game on Saturday, August 13th at home. The preseason may not count but it is still extremely valuable for multiple reasons.

One reason the preseason is valuable would be that it is good for players to knock off the rust before the regular season begins and get real in-game practice. The more repetitions you have, the more comfortable and prepared you will be for when it really counts.

Another reason is that many of these players are bottom of the roster guys that are competing for a spot on the final roster or the practice squad. You never know the type of player you could find. Some players emerge out of nowhere and end up being an important part of their team. Arian Foster is the Houston Texans best running back in franchise history and he was undrafted.

Here are some offensive players to watch throughout the Texans first preseason game against the Saints:

Running Back Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round of this year’s draft and he has been the best running back throughout training camp. Pierce has earned numerous positive reviews this offseason and it will be interesting to see the aggressive runner in action.

Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson III

Johnny Johnson III will be one of the receivers competing for a spot on the final roster and if he can showcase his playmaking ability throughout the pre-season, there may be an opening at the slot position for the former Oregon Duck.

Wide Receiver Jalen Camp

The Texans need all the help they can get at the receiver position. Although Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins will both start and get a majority of the targets, there is room for others to carve a role out for themselves. Camp is an athletic freak that has had an impressive training camp and will be in the mix for a spot on the roster.

Preseason is an opportunity to show out and prove you belong on an NFL roster. It will be interesting to see which players showcase their playmaking ability and make a name for themselves.