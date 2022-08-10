 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday is Dameon Pierce’s Time to Shine

Rookie running back can reach for the brass ring this weekend.

By Mike Bullock
/ new
NFL: Houston Texas Training Camp Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s face it, in a running back group that might actually improve if Alfred Blue came back, it’s not a stretch for a talented athlete to take the top spot. With no Arian Foster, Lamar Miller or Steve Slaton, this unit needs a talent infusion.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio brought in veteran tailback Marlon Mack in the off-season, but the NFL is often unkind to runners who are past their prime with injury histories. Particularly the dreaded Achilles tendon rupture suffered by Mack a few years ago while suited up for the division rival Indianapolis Colts.

An NFL running back’s career is measured in yards, the more yards they’ve gained the closer they are to the end. And, the number of injuries incurred greatly reduces that career finish line total. As much as we hope otherwise, with 2,484 yards under his belt and the Achilles issue, Mack’s closer to the end than the beginning.

Cue rookie rock totter Dameon Pierce.

If ever there was a rookie with an opportunity to take the role of top dog, this is it.

If you’ve been paying attention at all, you know the Texans running game has been a soul wrenching descent to the sub-basement over the last several seasons, ever since Carlos Hyde left the building. Having a fiery, hard-hitting, explosive running back is just what the doctor ordered.

Dameon Pierce might just be all that and more.

Aaron Wilson via Pro Football Network

...Dameon Pierce, an aggressive fourth-round draft pick from Florida who plays the game with a hard-nosed approach. Pierce once scored a touchdown for the Gators after having his helmet knocked off. He didn’t stop going forward.

Can Pierce break into the Houston Texans Mount Rushmore of running backs? It’s anyone’s guess at this stage, but when the New Orleans Saints come to town for Saturday nights preseason opener, we’ll all be one step closer to answering that question.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...