Poll: Which Houston Texans Rookie Are You Most Excited to See on Saturday?

Feels like it’s been a hot minute since the Houston Texans have had multiple rookies that generated excitement in the fan base. Thanks to the general manager work of Nick Caserio, this Saturday we should see the NFL debuts of multiple first year players worth watching.

Historically, training camp stars don’t always translate to regular season standouts, but since this is still August, let’s just live in the moment.

The Texans will field rookies Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre and Dameon Pierce. (Unfortunately, John Metchie III [Leukemia] and Christian Harris [hamstring] won’t see action.)

Which one excites you the most?

Houston Texans #1 draft pick cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (#24)

Much has been written, said and seen regarding the boom or bust rookie corner out of LSU this off-season. Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced some time ago that Stingley would cover the opposing team’s WR1. With the New Orleans Saints in town, also working out their new-ish roster, that player may change throughout the course of Stingley’s on-field time this weekend. But, if he can cover Brandin Cooks, he’s likely got a solid handle on things...

Derek Stingley Jr. has officially arrived. Every practice, Brandin Cooks has looked untouchable…until today against Stingley.



Broke up two passes during team. #WeAreTexans https://t.co/FzCQlC5w3Q pic.twitter.com/TzPrvzTgNQ — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) August 10, 2022

Houston Texans #2 draft pick offensive lineman Kenyon Green (#59)

Not too many folks outside of the Mighty Matt Weston’s of the world get overly excited about offensive linemen. Yet, here’s an opportunity to see just what the Texans highest O-line pick since tackle Tytus Howard can bring to the table.

While Green isn’t on the starting depth chart, odds are he will see the field early and often.

Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre are listed as starters in the #Texans unofficial depth chart ahead of the first preseason game.



Justin McCray is listed as the starting guard ahead of rookie Kenyon Green. #WeAreTexans — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) August 9, 2022

Houston Texans #3 draft pick safety Jalen Pitre (#42)

Pitre is the rookie star of Texans camp so far. While all the rest have had moments of rookie-ness called out by multiple members of the press, Pitre is rock solid. Not only has the media heaped praise on the former Baylor star, veteran Texan teammates have as well. Based on early reports, it should surprise no one if Pitre outshines Stingley Jr. once all the dust has settled on their careers.

Garrett Wallow on what he's seen from Jalen Pitre:



"Pitre, he's a ballplayer. He's a ball hog. He just has a knack for the football, and I've known that from playing him when he was at Baylor. He was a great player there, too."



The entire defense is raving #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 7, 2022

Houston Texans #6 draft pick running back Dameon Pierce (#31)

I covered some high points regarding Pierce yesterday. The RB1 spot is his to lose for sure. While veteran runner Marlon Mack might suffice as a great change of pace back, Pierce has fresh legs, an intense motor and miles to go before he’s done running over opposing defenders.

Oddly enough, it seems like Pierce is the type of back who would have flourished in Bill O’Brien’s run it up the gut early and always offense. Thankfully, Pep Hamilton is a far wiser offensive mind and he’ll place Pierce in situations where the rook can roll. Hopefully, Green, Howard, Laremy Tunsil and the rest of the offensive line can open holes for Pierce, Mack and the others to run through.

That brings us back to the question at hand:

Which Houston Texans Rookie Are You Most Excited to See on Saturday?