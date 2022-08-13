Houston Texans - New Orleans Saints Preseason Post Game Recap

The Texans 2022 preseason is underway and may have already seen its peak with a fourth quarter two-minute drill to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-13.

Those hoping for an efficient, effective offense were left clamoring for more. The team looked underwhelming against an underwhelming opponent, but was able to pull out the win in their last drive of the game.

In an interesting twist of fate and game plan, Davis Mills ownership of the offense took a back seat to the second and third teams in the Texans roster. For those hoping they’d see Mills assert himself in the Texans offense only saw him go 3/3 for 14 yards in several, uninspiring drives by the offense. Two drives was all he got in his first tried and true performance as the Texans lead QB in 2022.

Jalen Camp’s touchdown catch was the climatic offensive performance for the Texans offense in the first half.

Though it was Jeff Driskel’s throw to undrafted rookie free agent Johnny Johnson III that lifted the Texans to victory over the Saints.

Johnny Johnson III- Houston Texans (Preseason 1)

pic.twitter.com/lyZ1yX951R — NFL Touch Down Central (@NFLTouchDown22) August 14, 2022

Houstonian Andy Dalton started for the rival Saints as James Winston sat out after being injured in practice earlier this week.

The Texans take on the Los Angeles Rams next week to truly test their resolve and fortitude against a superior opponent.

What did you think of the Texans first preseason game? Did anyone stand out to you? Let it be known in the comment and your excitement for the 2022 season!