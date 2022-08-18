Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Will Return Week 13 vs. Texans

According to sources, the NFL and NFLPA are close to a deal that will suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fine him $5 million after violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement on discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per league source.

The news comes after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against Watson while he was a member of the Houston Texans. A third-party judge recommended a six-game suspension for Watson, but the NFL appealed, believing the suspension was too light.

Earlier this year, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns for multiple first-round picks.

With his suspension at 11 games, Watson’s first NFL game since 2020 will come in Week 13, a matchup against the Texans at NRG Stadium.