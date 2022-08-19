Houston Texans Preseason Week Two: Players To Watch

The Houston Texans will be playing the Los Angeles Rams in their second out of three preseason games on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Texans offense clearly needs to be more consistent. Every running back not named Dameon Pierce had an incredibly tough time and the passing game needs some work. The defense was solid throughout the first game but they need to prove that they can be consistent. The preseason is great for shedding the rust off and getting an in depth look at certain players that are competing to make the final roster.

Here are five players to watch in Los Angeles on Friday night:

Quarterback Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen missed the Texans first game against the New Orleans Saints due to testing positive for COVID-19. Allen has returned to practice this week and should play a good amount if he is ready for in-game action. Allen has had a solid camp and should be the backup quarterback.

Running Back Dameon Pierce

It is clear that the Texans have something special in Dameon Pierce. Pierce provided a clear shift in energy for the Texans offense as soon as he entered the game and accumulated 49 yards rushing on only 5 attempts, averaging 9.8 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson III

Johnny Johnson III did not make much of an impact until later in the game but he not only provided an impressive double spin move that put the Texans in good field position, but he also caught the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Jalen Camp is another receiver to keep your eye on as well.

Defensive End Derek Rivers

Derek Rivers has gone under the radar this off-season due to a multitude of players being added to the defensive line but on Saturday night, he showed up in a big way. Rivers ended the game with a pair of sacks and impressed Texans head coach Lovie Smith. If Rivers can keep up this momentum, he may be able to carve out a role for himself on the Texans defensive line.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr

It is not yet known for certain if Stingley will play on Friday against the Rams but there is definitely a good chance. Stingley is fully healthy and has gotten better and better throughout training camp and it will be great to see the Texans third-overall pick in action.

The Houston Texans offense, defense and special teams all need work and there is no better time to improve and get everything corrected than the pre-season.