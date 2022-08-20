Texans 24, Rams 20: Davis Mills & Offense Struggle, But Backups Help Land Win

The Houston Texans offense couldn't even say they sputtered in their second preseason game of the year. They never got off the starting block. Once again, the offensive line created no leverage and the Mills compounded their issues with errant throws.

Texans first-team offense so far through two preseason games:



- 7 drives, 3 first downs, 0 points

- 28 plays, 55 net yards (1.96 ypp)

- 1 turnover, 2 sacks given up, 3 TFLs given up, 1 holding penalty

- Davis Mills: 9/13, 50 yards (5.55 per completion) — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 20, 2022

Another bad pass by Mills to the sideline. Could have been intercepted. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 20, 2022

The second-string offense took off against a tired and otherwise third-string defense. Kyle Allen went 9/12 for 71 yards and 1 TD to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano. The offense put their foot down and decided that they’d focus on running the ball with three RBs racking up 25+ yards and totaled 115 yards on the night.

Potential rookie phenom Dameon Pierce never saw the field, which could be the best vote of confidence coming out of last week’s five-carry performance. Instead Royce Freeman led with nine carries for 30 yards.

The defense led by linebacker Blake Cashman and Isaac Yiadom outperformed the Rams in the second half. The Texans kept several key defensive players on the field well into the third quarter including Eric Murray, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Kamu Grugier-Hil.

The Texans took the lead with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter after third-string QB Jeff Driskel led the offense once again on a two minute drill to secure the win. While he’s fighting for an unlikely roster spot, his grit, competitiveness, and leadership were once again on display.

The Texans pack up and leave Los Angeles with a W, more questions, and a short rest as they face the San Francisco 49ers at home on Thursday.