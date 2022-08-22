Texans vs. Rams: Which Offensive Players Stood Out?

The Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Rams in their second preseason game on Friday night.

The Texans offense looked shaky once again but did enough to get the job done. Davis Mills played until halftime and finished the game 10-of-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown with a 94.2 QB rating. Although it was only a preseason game and a handful of starters did not play, Mills struggled at times.

The run game for the Texans on Friday night looked solid despite not having rookie running back Dameon Pierce play at all. Pierce may have locked down the starting running back job for week one.

Here are five offensive players that stood out against the Rams:

QB Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen finished the game 9-of-12 for 71 yards and one passing touchdown with a 117 QB rating. Allen looked crisp throughout the short time he played and should be the backup quarterback moving forward.

RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Texans decided to sit rookie running back Dameon Pierce and see what they had in the rest of the running back group. Ogunbowale looked good running the football and finished the game with six carries for 27 yards and and an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Marlon Mack looked better than last week but still averaged only 3.6 yards per carry and Royce Freeman also looked a bit better but averaged only 3.3 yards per carry. Freeman also added an element to the passing game, catching two passes for 23 yards. All the blame for the inconsistent run game is not fully on the running backs, the blocking up front has to be better moving forward.

WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins has been getting rave reviews all offseason and looked like he will take a huge jump in year two. Collins displayed his precise route running, yards after the catch ability and showcased his red zone ability by catching a pass from Davis Mills for an impressive touchdown. Collins finished the game with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Collins will be a huge factor in this Texans offense moving forward and is the clear-cut WR2.

WR Phillip Dorsett

Phillip Dorsett had three catches for 48 yards and caught a 32-yard deep pass. Dorsett is set to be a significant factor in the Texans offense moving forward. Dorsett and Davis Mills have continued to showcase their chemistry each time the two on are on the field together.

TE Teagan Quitoriano

Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano suited up for his first game as a Texan and scored a touchdown in the third quarter. It is too early to tell what Quitoriano’s impact will be moving forward but it is good to see the Texans fifth-round pick making plays early. Tight end Mason Schreck, who the Texans signed as a free agent this off-season, caught the game winning touchdown pass from Jeff Driskel as well.

The Texans are now 2-0 with one game left against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in Houston.