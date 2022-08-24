Predicting Houston Texans 53-Man Roster: Preseason Week Two

The latest Rosterology has the Houston Texans shuffling the deck and making tough decisions. There’s undrafted rookies making the roster, veteran draft picks getting cut, and last chances to save careers.

With the Texans Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers...

LAST FOUR IN:

Isaac Yiadom, CB

MJ Stewart, S

Justin McCray, OL

Johnny Johnson III, WR (UDFA)

FIRST FOUR OUT:

Max Scharping, OG

Kendall Sheffield, CB

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Ross Blacklock, DL

BIGGEST RISER:

Isaac Yiadom

BIGGEST FALLER:

Andy Janovich

Isaac Yiadom appears to have earned the favor and trust of the defense. The corner entering his fifth year has stood out in the preseason playing a significant portion of the snaps at right corner. He pushes his way through Kendall Sheffield and past an injured Tavierre Thomas.

Fullback Andy Janovich lost his starting role and was seen the door. There must have been a disappointing disconnect between him and the coaching staff. There’s a clear road for FB Paul Quessenberry, who has been starting for the past two preseason games.

The biggest story heading into the third and final game will be who on the offensive line stands out and which of any of the wide receivers can break through.

OFFENSE (24)

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

ANALYSIS: Let’s be clear, Jeff Driskel can play the game of football. However, given the myriad of chances and position the team is in depth-wise, they can’t spare the position. He’s giving his full effort and it’s fun to see him grow, but this club isn’t in the place to support his growth full time.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce, Paul Quessenberry

ANALYSIS: CHAOS ERUPTS. Texans cut the postulated leader for the fullback role Andy Janovich in favor of second-year Navy product Paul Quessenberry. It’s a lock that the Texans will keep a fullback, particularly with the lack of quality at the tight end role. Dameon Pierce has assumed the starting role in a matter of weeks. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Texans roll out the rookie to confirm the rumors tomorrow.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, Johnny Johnson III, WR (UDFA)

ANALYSIS: Last week: Don’t be surprised if Johnny Johnson doesn’t make the roster and the team signed a player cut from another team. At the moment he makes it but needs a touchdown at least to be considered; a good preseason won’t cut it.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano

ANALYSIS: Teagan is back! A touchdown in preseason is a great sign for the rookie and can only build confidence. This group may not be good, or deep, or hold high potential, but it’s better than last year.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (9)

Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus, Scott Quessenberry, Jimmy Morrissey, Charlie Heck

ANALYSIS: There’s two spots available on this offensive line that’s being fought for by three players - Scott Quessenberry, Jimmy Morrissey, and Max Scharping. Scharping’s poor performances have him on the outside looking in. Jimmy Morrissey’s versatility slots him into the 53-man roster, though it’s a murky post.

DEFENSE (26)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5)

Jonathan Greenard, Obo Okoronkwo, Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green

ANALYSIS: Obo Okoronkwo has been the revelation of the preseason. With Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes sitting for the first two games, he’s acquired the reps to reinforce his place on the roster. Rasheem Green still stays in the 53, but it’s a possible he sees the door for other free agent options.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Thomas Booker, Kurt Hinish (UDFA)

ANALYSIS: Ross Blacklock’s performance against the Rams doesn’t bode well for his potential to stay on the roster. Big-body Kurt Hinish has played himself onto the roster, though Blacklock has done enough to play himself off. Thomas Booker looked good in his first real reps in the preseason.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Christian Kirksey, Garret Wallow, Christian Harris, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt

ANALYSIS: Blake Cashman and Jalen Reeves-Maybin still can’t crack a well-defined group. Tae Davis was cut this week making the picture a bit clearer, but the battle for the ‘backers will come down to Thursday night.

CORNERBACKS (5)

Derek Stingley Jr., Tremon Smith, Steven Nelson, Desmond King II, Isaac Yiadom

ANALYSIS: Interesting developments in the secondary swirl the depth chart week in and week out. Tavierre Thomas’ injured quadriceps has him out indefinitely. Kendall Sheffield hasn’t been fully healthy. The fear is that there truly isn’t a best six players, but rather 4-12 players on the roster are all equally inept. Outside of Derek Stingley, Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, and Steven Nelson, most everyone is replaceable.

SAFETIES (6)

Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, MJ Stewart, Terrence Brooks, Jonathan Owens, Tristin McCullum

ANALYSIS: Grayland Arnold is the sole player to get cut in this edition. Texans keep UDFA Tristin McCullum for his versatility in the wake of Tavierre Thomas’ injury. MJ Stewart vs. Arnold could be a distinct battle. Arnold has been getting significant reps, but that could be because he’s on the outside looking in.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jon Weeks, Cameron Johnston